Nigeria dominates 60% of pharmaceutical production in ECOWAS





… As Yakasai appointed to chair trade event

By Peter Egwuatu

The pharmaceutical production in Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS is been dominated by Nigeria.

The former President and fellow of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), Ahmed Yakasai disclosed this saying “Nigeria has the potential to become a leading manufacturer and distributor of essential medicines in Sub-Saharan Africa. About 60% of pharmaceutical production in ECOWAS countries is dominated by Nigeria with less than 50% current capacity utilisation.”

Meanwhile, Pharma West Africa, Nigeria’s new international trade event for medicines, has appointed Pharm. Ahmed Yakasai to chair its inaugural Conference.

Yakasai, will head up the team developing the Conference alongside the Pharma West Africa Exhibition, running from October 4th to 6th in Lagos.

High-level local and international speakers from the pharmaceutical industry, leading pharmacists and other health…





