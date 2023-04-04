Nigerians should be proud of Loko-Oweto road project — Fashola 





…says bridge links North, South through Benue, Nasarawa

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN, has said Nigerians should be proud of the Loko-Oweto road project which includes a bridge 200 metres longer than the 2nd Niger Bridge because of the strategic role it stands to play in the economic development of the nation.

Fashola said this while inspecting the project ahead of its scheduled commissioning.

He said, “The Loko- Oweto bridge is 200 metres longer than the 2nd Niger Bridge , how many African countries can do this ? Nigerians should be very proud of this project”.

This was contained in a statement signed by

Director, Press and Public Relations of the Ministry, Blessing Lanre-Adams, in Abuja, on Tuesday.

She quoted the minister as saying, “In January I was here to assess the level and progress of work so far done and at the end of March. I am here today when the contractors indicated that they have…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper