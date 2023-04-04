Oyebanji constitutes 8-member committee on political appointments





Gov. Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti has constituted an eight-member committee to coordinate the process of the appointments to his government.

Speaking during the inauguration of the Committee on Political Appointments, Oyebanji said the move was in fulfilment of his pre-election promise to the people of Ekiti to get them involved in governance.

The governor urged members of the committee to look for competent hands, who are of impeccable character and ready to work as well as make sacrifices for the development of Ekiti.

”The would-be appointees should know that they are coming in to work and to make sacrifices for the progress of the state.

”They must not see political office as an opportunity for self-enrichment or an avenue to laziness around.

”I need people who will come in and soak themselves in the work and would be ready to make the necessary sacrifice for the progress and prosperity of the state,” he said.

Describing the effort as a novel initiative of the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper