



Sportswear giant, Nike has unveiled the new Super Falcons jersey for the 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup.

The photos of the new kits were shared on Nike’s Instagram page on Monday.

The home jersey is styled with fluorescent green similar to that worn by the Super Eagles at the 2002 World Cup, with the typical Nike collar design in white to represent the country’s major colours.

The away kit is a deep shade of green which is decorated with kaleidoscopic patterns sprinkled over pink-orange playing socks.

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup will be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand. The tournament is scheduled to kick off on July 20

Nigeria is pitched in Group B alongside Australia, Canada, and the Republic of Ireland.

The post Photos: Nike unveils new Super Falcons jersey for World Cup appeared first on Vanguard News.





Source: Vanguard Newspaper