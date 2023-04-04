Reps Speakership: Why I’m backing Idris Wase – Osoba 





By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Former Governor Olusegun Osoba of of Ogun state, has justified why he is backing the incumbent Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Idris Wase for the speakership of the House of Representatives.

Wase got the endorsements during a trip to Lagos and Port Harcourt on Monday.

Osoba’s backing for Wase is coming ahead of the June inauguration of the 10th National Assembly.

The former governor, who said the north central deserves the speaker slot described Wase as his “experienced and beloved son.”

He said, “This is your home. You are an experienced and beloved son of mine. North central has been very crucial in APC electoral victories.

“North central deserves to be speaker even by performance. Awo said: we must reward performance and allocation was based on performance in those days.

“So in the case of north central,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper