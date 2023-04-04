Rivers 2023: No opposition grandstanding can reverse our deserved victory – PDP





By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – PEOPLES Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers state says it won the March 18 governorship and assembly elections clean and square and no amount of grandstanding by the opposition could change that position.

Rivers PDP Director of Publicity in the 2023 elections campaigns, Chief Ogbonna Nwuke, in a statement he signed in Port Harcourt Tuesday also accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of overheating the polity and pushing the state towards crisis by calling stakeholders names without proof.

Nwuke, a former Reps member said, “We are aware what is playing out on the streets of Port Harcourt is part of a pre-arranged plot the APC to derail the transition process in Rivers after being undeniably visited across the state by the ghost of abandoned property.

“For days, Mr. Tonye Cole, governorship flag bearer of the APC, has been howling in public, repeatedly blaming the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC),…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper