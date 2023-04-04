Sealing of Imo LP party: We can’t be intimidated – Landlord LP Party Secretariat 





By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri- A chieftain of the Imo state Labour Party, LP, and the landlord of the labour party secretariat, in Imo, Dr. Libo Agwara, on Tuesday said the LP, would not be intimidated in their resolve to defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in November 2023 governorship election.

Agwara made this known to newsmen in Owerri while reacting to the drama that led to the sealing and unsealing of the LP party secretariat in Owerri, last Monday.

He linked the attempt to seal up the labour party, to the handiwork of some sponsored elements by state actors who wanted to use a purported court order to hijack the secretariat.

How the drama of sealing of labour party happened, according to Agwara, “I sent my boys on Monday to come and clean the secretariat. They came and saw some security operatives and other people who denied my boys access to my building. I came myself and when they saw me and that I have superior police officers,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper