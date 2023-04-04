Watch Davido perform ‘Feel It’, ‘Unavailable’ at Stephen Colbert Show





Nigerian HipHop star, Davido has performed ‘Feel’ and ‘Unavailable’, two songs from his ‘Timeless’ album, on The Late Night Show with Stephen Colbert.

The singer released ‘Timeless’, his fourth album, on March 31.

At the night’s show, Davido put up a medley performance of the songs alongside The Compozers, the music band.

Clad in a brown jacket and denim trousers, Davido thrilled the audience with his energetic dexterity on the blue-lighted stage.

“I’m unavailable (Unavailable)/ Dem no dem see me (Dem no dey see)/ I’m unavailable (Unavailable)/ Dem no dem see me (Dem no dey see)… And I sorry for who wan, who wan/ Who wan gbe my matter s’ori/ I’m only human (Human)/ So make no body para oh/ Say I carry woman (Woman)/ Shey na man wey I for carry?/ F**k all the rumours/ Abi e get when I talk sey I be pastor,” he sings.

‘Timeless’ is built on diverse tunes and collaborators which include Asake, Fave, Focalistic, Angelique Kidjo, and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper