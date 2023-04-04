WHO says 1 in 6 people globally affected by infertility





The World Health Organisation (WHO) said in a new report on Monday that large numbers of people are affected by infertility in their lifetime.

The report said that around 17.5 per cent of the adult population roughly one in six worldwide experience infertility, showing the urgent need to increase access to affordable, high-quality fertility care for those in need.

“The new estimates show limited variation in the prevalence of infertility between regions.

“The rates are comparable for high-, middle- and low-income countries, indicating that this is a major health challenge globally.

“Lifetime prevalence was 17.8 per cent in high income countries and 16.5 per cent in low- and middle income countries.”

Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, the Director-General, WHO, said that

the report revealed an important truth infertility does not discriminate.

“The sheer proportion of people affected show the need to widen access to fertility care and ensure this issue is no longer…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper