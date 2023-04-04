Why Nigeria’s human capital development drive must be sustained — Osinbajo





The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, says Nigeria must accord attention to Human Capital Development (HCD) to drive the desired economic growth.

Osinbajo said this at the Peer Review Meeting of the HCD State Focal Persons held on Tuesday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the HCD Focal Persons Peer Review Meeting is a programme of the National Economic Council (NEC).

Osinbajo, who was represented by his Deputy Chief of Staff, Mr Ade Ipaye, emphasised that human capital development plays a critical role in addressing poverty and ensuring participatory and sustainable economic growth.

He highlighted the progress so far made in accelerating HCDs in Nigeria.

The vice president urged the focal persons not to relent in sensitising state governments to ensure the impacts of the programme were felt at the grassroots.

According to him, state governments have shown their commitment to the programme by prioritising HCD investments and facilitating…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper