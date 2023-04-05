Attacks: We’ll fortify our hospitals, Akeredolu assures Ondo doctors, nurses





By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, has expressed concern over incessant attacks on medical doctors and other healthcare service providers by relatives of patients and thugs

Consequently, he said that his administration would henceforth fortify security in the hospitals to prevent harassment of hospital staff.

The latest attack in the state took place at the Mother and Child hospital, Oke Aro, in the Akure metropolis, where a commercial driver assaulted nurses and doctors on duty with a cutlass, over the death of his five-year-old.

The driver reportedly went berserk and attacked the medical personnel at the hospital with a cutlass after the loss of his son.

Vanguard gathered that the driver and his wife who rushed their sick child into the emergency ward blamed them for his death.

