Catholic bishop urges Christian to appreciate sacrifices of Jesus Christ at Easter





The Catholic Bishop of Enugu diocese, Most Rev. Chukwuma Onaga, on Tuesday, charged Christians to appreciate the roles and sacrifices made by Jesus Christ in the salvation of mankind.

Delivering his Easter message to the Catholic faithful at the Catholic Bishop’s Court, in Enugu, Onaga said Jesus Christ consolidated the commandment of love as the highest commandment in saving mankind.

He noted that the love was dramatised by Jesus Christ when He washed and wiped the feet of his disciples as a sign of love and forgiveness during the Last Supper.

Onaga urged Nigerian leaders to emulate the example exhibited by Jesus Christ.

According to him, the Easter celebration is a big feast for Christians to have hope in eternity, saying that hopes do not end on earth, which the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ symbolised.

While wishing Christians wonderful Easter celebrations, the Catholic bishop asked them not to forget the essence of Easter and urged them to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper