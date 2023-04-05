‘Come home for census’, IPOB orders Igbo outside South-East





The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has asked all Nigerians of Igbo extraction residing outside the South-East region to return to their respective home states for the 2023 national census slated for May.

IPOB said this in a statement by its media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful on Wednesday.

The 2023 National Population and Housing Census exercise is scheduled to hold between May 3 and May 5.

Dr Garba Abari, a member of the Publicity and Advocacy Committee on the 2023 National Population and Housing Census, confirmed this last month in Abuja during a press conference.

Speaking on the census, IPOB said all Southeasterners should avail themselves of returning to their states so as to be counted, and measure infrastructural facilities needed in the region.

The statement read in parts, “We, the global family and movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by the great and indefatigable leader Mazi Nnamdi Okwuchukwu Kanu draw the attention of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper