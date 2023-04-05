Group urges APC to zone Senate Presidency to South-East





A pressure group, Concern Nigerians for Sustainable Democracy (CNSD) has urged the All Progressives Congress(APC) to zone Senate Presidency to the South East.

The Convener and Coordinator of the group, Dr Amos Gizo, made the call while addressing a news conference in Abuja yesterday .

Gizo, who said that members of the group were drawn from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory(FCT), said that the South-East deserved to be considered for integration and sustainability.

He said: “South-East has two APC governors, Imo and Ebonyi and one APC governor-elect also from Ebonyi.

“Also, South-East has produced six APC senators-elect in 2023 election from five states.

“From 1999 till date, South-South has produced Vice-president and President in the person of President Goodluck Jonathan and none from South-East.

“Also, South-South has produced two APC National Chairmen, John Oyegun and Adams Oshiomhole and none from South East.”

The convener further…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper