Guber polls: Kogi PDP stakeholders in war of words over delegates list





By John Alechenu, Abuja

Supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party in Kogi State under the aegis of Coalition of PDP Stakeholders have cautioned the party’s National Secretariat against altering the delegates list ahead of the party’s governorship primaries.

The coalition said its attention has been drawn to a sinister plot by a section of the party’s leadership to alter the party’s delegate’s list in favour of an asipirant.

Spokesperson of the coalition and former Chairman of Olamabiro Local Government Area, Hon. Faruk Adejo, raised the alarm at a press conference, in Abuja, on Wednesday .

He, on behalf of the coalition, appealed to the Presidential Candidate of the party in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar intervene to save the party from repeating the error of judgement which cost it valuable members and states during the last election.

Adejoh who was flanked by other members of the group described what was happening as disheartening and a…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper