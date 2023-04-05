High applications of pesticides puts Nigerian consumers at risk — Report





•… says Nigeria spends $384m on pesticide importation

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

High applications of pesticides is not only threatening Nigeria’s food production, but posing health risks to consumers, a report , “Pesticide Atlas”, has claimed .

The report released by the Heinrich Böll Foundation, HBF, said Nigeria is one of the largest importers of pesticides in Africa with $384 million.

According to the report, up to 80 per cent of the most frequently used pesticides by small-scale farmers in Nigeria are Highly Hazardous Pesticides, HHPs.

The report reads in part, “As one of the largest importers of pesticides on the African continent, Nigeria faces mounting human and environmental health as well as economic challenges due to their high use.

“The Pesticide Atlas is a comprehensive overview of facts and figures on global pesticide production and consumption, its impact on people, biodiversity, and the climate, and alternative solutions.

“The aim of its…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper