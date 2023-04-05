I warned Atiku, Tinubu, others to leave for fresh energies – Soyinka 





By Miftaudeen Raji

Nobel laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, said he warned the presidential candidates of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP and the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Atiku Abubakar and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu respectively that they should leave the stage for fresh energies to assume the helm of affairs in Nigeria.

Soyinka disclosed this while speaking in an interview with Arise TV on Wednesday.

He said, “I told Atiku when he was contesting and came to see me in my Ikeja office few years ago, he came with Gbenga Daniel, my former governor of Ogun state. I said to him, “Listen, it’s about time you people left the stage, why don’t you just go away.

“We need an infusion of fresh blood into the system, but, for some people, maybe they read it as bloodletting, no I said infusion of fresh blood. I said so, I can not support you. I think your generation should quit.

“But, he wasn’t the only one. I then sought out the current President-elect,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper