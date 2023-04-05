Inspection of INEC materials: Labour Party candidate arrested in Imo





By Chinonso Alozie,Owerri

The House of Assembly candidate for Owerri Municipal state constituency, in Imo state, under the Labour Party, LP, Clinton Amadi, on Wednesday was allegedly arrested by the police at the Owerri office of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC while trying to inspect and collect certified copies of the just concluded election.

The leadership of the Labour Party, in Imo state, under Festus Onyekwulisi, confirmed this to newsmen in Owerri.

According to LP, Amadi was at the Owerri office of the INEC, based on a court order he obtained from a competent court, to inspect and collect certified copies of the just concluded House of Assembly elections in Imo.

Onyekwulisi called for the immediate release of Amadi, and that the arrest was a violation of his Constitutional rights.

According to LP, “The Labour Party in Imo state demands the immediate release of the party’s House of Assembly candidate of Owerri Municipal Local Government Area…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper