Man kills four children in Brazil kindergarten hatchet attack





By Biodun Busari

No fewer than four children were hacked to death when a 25-year-old man invaded and attacked a pre-school in Blumenau, in the southern Brazilian state of Santa.

Local police and hospital officials in Santa Catarina also said several others were injured in the hatchet attack on Wednesday.

The attack at the Cantinho Bom Pastor kindergarten in Blumenau happened at around 09:00 local time (12:00 GMT) today, CNN reported.

While the report revealed that at least one of the injured is in a serious condition, police told local media that the attacker had surrendered and was in custody.

In a statement, military police said that the assailant had handed himself in at one of their stations in the town.

Firefighters said three boys and a girl were the victims that lost their souls to the tragic incident. They were between five and seven years old, report said.

In total, around 40 children had been inside the Cantinho Bom Pastor nursery – which…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper