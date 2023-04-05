NLC equips members with knowledge, tools to protect migrant workers





The Senior Assistant General Secretary, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Mr Eustace James, says the three-day International Labour Organisation (ILO) supported programme of the congress would help in strengthening the capacity of trade unions.

He told the Newsmen in Lagos on Wednesday that the collaborative effort was part of efforts to protect the rights of migrant workers, and equip members with the knowledge and tools to achieve its objective.

The workshop, which was held from Monday to Wednesday in Lagos, had as its theme, “Strengthening Interregional Collaboration Between Trade Unions in Nigeria and Countries of Destination”.

It was organised by NLC in collaboration with the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

James said that the workshop aimed to improve the unions’ awareness on some tools that the NLC had developed in its work to contribute to migration governance.

“The first is the Information Guide: there is a guide that the NLC has…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper