PDP alleges fresh collation of election results to upturn victory in Imo





By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri- The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, leadership in Imo state, on Wednesday alleged that there was a fresh collation of election results ongoing in Imo state to upturn the victory of the PDP for the state House of Assembly elections in Imo.

The State Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Collins Opuozor, disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri.

One of the state constituencies, where the fresh collation of election results was ongoing, mentioned by the PDP, was the Isu state constituency, where the PDP, alleged that the top officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, last week colluded with the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, to perfect changing of results in favor of APC.

At the moment, the PDP, said according to the INEC, IREV, “out of 123 polling units in Isu LGA, 122 results have been successfully uploaded on the iREV, representing 99.19% of the total results and that the PDP candidate, Modestus Abazie Osakwe, showed…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper