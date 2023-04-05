Rescue Leah Sharibu, before accusing us of threatening Nigeria, IPoB tells Gen Yahaya





–says Nigerian Army, Fulani herdsmen and Boko Haram insurgents are the real traitors of the country’s corporate existence.

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, NNEWI

THE Indigenous People of Biafra IPoB, yesterday replied to the Nigerian Army, over the comment by its Chief of Army Staff Lt. Gen. Faruk Yahaya, that it and Eastern Security Network ESN are threatening the integrity of the nation.

IPoB in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary Emma Powerful, urged Lt. Gen. Yahaya, to rescue from Boko Haram insurgents, Leah Sharibu, the innocent Christian girl and many others abducted from their schools, tame the violent activities of Fulani herdsmen before talking about harmless IPoB volunteers and ESN operatives.

The pro-Biafra group also urged Gen. Yahaya to justify his claim against IPoB and ESN by showing the world where he and his officers and soldiers have been able to defend and protect their so-called territory in Nigeria.

The pro-Biafra group accused the Chief of Army…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper