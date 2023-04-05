Russia cafe bomb suspect, Darya Trepova charged with terrorism





By Biodun Busari

Ms Darya Trepova, a suspect in the killing of pro-war Russian Blogger Vladlen in St Petersburg has been charged with terrorism.

The Russian officials disclosed that Trepova was taken to a Moscow court on Tuesday after her arrest the previous day in St Petersburg.

The court ruled the 26-year-old should remain in custody until 2 June.

Her arrest and arraignment happened after a little-known group, the National Republican Army, which has vowed to fight the Vladimir Putin regime, claimed it carried out the attack.

Tatarsky, 40, was killed on Sunday in a blast in a cafe in St Petersburg where he was due to give a talk. More than 30 people were injured.

In a video released by the authorities on Monday – most likely recorded under duress – Ms Trepova was heard admitting she brought a statuette to the cafe that later blew up.

But she did not say she knew there would be an explosion, nor did she admit any further role.

Russia’s Investigative…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper