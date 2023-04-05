Senate laments delay in Joseph Wayas’ burial





By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

The Senate has intervened in the continuous stay in the mortuary of the remains of the President of the Senate in the Second Republic, Senator Joseph Wayas, 14 months after he died in a London hospital.

The Senate frowned at what it described as a very ugly incident for the body of a former number three citizen to remain unburied 14 months after he died in a London hospital

It will be recalled that Wayas had, after being hospitalised at a London hospital, died on November 20 , 2021, and his remains were deposited at the morgue of the hospital.

In a motion, yesterday, Senator Gershom Bassey (PDP, Cross River South), who noted that the delay on burial of the former Senate President was embarrassing to the Senate and Federal Government, called on the Federal Government to, as a matter of urgency, evacuate the remains of the deceased from the London hospital mortuary for befitting burial in Nigeria. He also called for his immortalization.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper