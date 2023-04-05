Soyinka places $1,000 bounty on source of fake news attributed to him





By Biodun Busari

Nigerian Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka has announced a reward of $1,000 for any person that can expose the author of fake news attributed to him in the last six months.

Soyinka made this known during an exclusive interview with Arise TV News morning show on Wednesday while lamenting a lot of false information linked to him as peddled by media platforms.

The literary icon warned that Nigerians should be wary of unfounded information published as fake news capable of stoking violence, which is dangerous to the country’s democracy.

“I also want to use this opportunity, if you don’t mind, to warn your audience: Please beware of fake news. A lot of damage is being done by the propagation of fake news,” Soyinka said.

“Even, as recently as a few days ago. Some verbiage, some garbage, some nauseating news, which you’ve seen many times before have resurrected and attributed to Wole Soyinka. It makes me sick. I do not see why that could…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper