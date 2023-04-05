Wife of deceased Ogboni leader regains freedom





Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

One of the kidnapped wives of the Ogboni Aborigines leader abducted has regained freedom.

Kidnappers had early hours on Monday raided the Imesi-Ile residents of Oba Ogboni Agbaye, Abdullahi Olakisan while he was away in Osogbo, abducting his two wives.

Olakisan while returning from a search mission for his wives along with a policeman and another woman was involved in an accident and three of them died.

Speaking with newsmen after the woman was found, a relative of the deceased and Coordinator, Kiriji Heritage Defenders, Dr Ademola Ekundayo disclosed that the wife escaped from the kidnapper’s den early hours on Tuesday.

According to him, the woman was found along Ikoro-Ekiti in Ekiti state after wandering in the forest through the night.

He added that the victim told him, that her late husband, whom she was not aware of his demise, came to her in the forest and helped her escape.

His words; “Her husband, according to her narration,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper