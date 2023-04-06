Antisemitism: We must speak up, act to restore soul of America – Biden 





President Joe Biden has appealed to citizens to remember, speak out, as well as act to restore the soul of America together.

Biden stated this in his passover message titled, “My message to the Jewish community this Passover,” delivered on Wednesday.

He said, “Tonight, Jews around the world will gather around the seder table to celebrate Passover. They will recount the miraculous story of the Jewish people’s exodus from slavery in Egypt to freedom. It is a timeless, powerful story of faith, hope and redemption that has inspired oppressed people everywhere for generations.

“But Passover is more than just a recounting of the past. It is also a cautionary tale of the present and our future as a democracy. As Jews read from the Haggadah about how evil in every generation has tried to destroy them, antisemitism is rising to record levels today.

“According to the FBI, more than half of religious hate crimes in America in 2021 targeted Jews and were motivated by…





