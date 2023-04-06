Buhari mourns Kano’s ex-First Lady, Ladi Bako





President Muhammadu Buhari has joined the family of Audu Bako, the late Military Governor of the old Kano State, the government and people of Kano and Jigawa in mourning the demise of Hajiya Ladi Bako.

Hajiya Ladi was the wife of the late Bako.

The president made his feelings known in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, on Thursday in Abuja.

In a tribute, Buhari described the wife of the late governor as one of the most powerful women in the political system during their time.

He said: “The late Hajiya Ladi was a great lady. She defined an era and will always be remembered for her faithfulness to her family and the Kano community.

“’May Allah give courage and perseverance to those she left behind to bear this irreparable loss.” (NAN

Source: Vanguard Newspaper