Customs intercepts contraband worth N2.8bn





The Federal Operations Unit, Zone ’C’, Owerri, of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) intercepted contraband goods valued N2.8 billion between January 25 and March 25.

The unit also arrested 13 suspected smugglers during the period.

Acting Comptroller of the NCS in the zone, Mr Kayode Kolade, a Deputy Comptroller of Customs, made the declaration on Wednesday in Owerri when he addressed newsmen.

He explained that the value of the goods intercepted was N2.7 billion, while the balance of N61.4 million was for demand notices it raised based on some infractions.

He listed the seized items to include five sacks of pangolin scales, 398 sacks of Indian hemp, weighing 8,756kg and another 2,308 compressed parcels of Indian hemp of 1kg each.

Pangolin scales are used in the manufacture of finger and toe nails.

Others seizures were 2,600 bottles of codeine-based cough syrup packed in 26 cartons, three exotic bulletproof vehicles, 931 jumbo bales of second…





