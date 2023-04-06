Don’t follow footsteps of your predecessors —S-East Clerics tell incoming govs





By Our Reporters

ENUGU—Stakeholders in the southeast have urged the newly elected governors of the zone not to tow the footsteps of their predecessors who allegedly underdeveloped the region.

The Methodist Archbishop of Okigwe Archdiocese, Most Rev. Livinus Biereonwe Onuagha; Archbishop Opoko, South East Development Agenda, SEDA, amongst others admonished the incoming South East Governors to unite and work together for the development of the region. He urged them not to tow the line of the outgoing governors who he said never saw reasons to work together and collectively develop the region.

According to the Methodist Archbishop of Okigwe Archdiocese, Most Rev. Livinus Biereonwe Onuagha, “We should be looking inward now that our people’s lives and their businesses are being threatened outside the South East. Remember that when Eastern and Western Germany were in existence, the Western Germans went back to their house and developed themselves through technology….





Source: Vanguard Newspaper