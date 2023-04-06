Easter: Police, NSCDC assure of security in Kano





The Kano State Police Command has assured residents of the state of their safety before, during and after the Easter period.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Manman Dauda, stated this in an interview in Kano on Thursday.

Usman said that enough manpower would be deployed across the 44 local government areas of the state throughout the celebration.

“We have mapped out strategies that will ensure that the entire state is captured with our personnel to enable residents observe the festivities in peaceful atmosphere.

“Manpower and logistics for patrol and surveillance have been deployed to give Christians and even other people of different faith a sense of true safety during the period,” he said.

He said that the command was working in conjunction with other security agencies to ensure a hitch-free celebration.

“I will assure all residents that their safety is guaranteed. Any suspicious movement or characters should be reported quickly for proactive…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper