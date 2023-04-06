FG lied on credible 2023 polls, treason allegation —Afenifere





By Dayo Johnson,AKURE

THE Pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, yesterday, lambasted the Federal Government for tainting facts about the credibility of the 2023 Presidential election and treason allegation.

Afenifere, in a statement by its Secretary General, Sola Ebiseni, in Akure, Ondo State, tackled the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, for choosing a foreign land for “their macabre dance.”

Ebiseni said: “Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Information, falls in this unenviable class, with his current visits and interviews in the United States of America, to taint sacred facts about the 2023 Presidential election.

“Whereas the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in the glare of the whole world, had admitted the failures of the statutorily prescribed components of the electoral process.”

The statement reads: “It is certainly not true as Lai Mohammed claimed that under our laws today, management of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper