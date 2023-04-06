Italy’s Berlusconi ‘stable’ in intensive care





Italian former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, dubbed “the immortal” for his longevity in politics, was “stable” Thursday after a night in intensive care, according to a minister from his party.

The 86-year-old media mogul and senator, who has been in and out of hospital in recent years, was admitted Wednesday to the cardiac unit at Milan’s San Raffaele Hospital for reported respiratory problems.

Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, a member of Berlusconi’s Forza Italia party, told Rai Uno radio that he had spoken to the magnate’s doctor.

“He told me Silvio Berlusconi had a quiet night, his condition is stable,” he said.

Tajani had earlier said Berlusconi was in intensive care “because of a problem concerning an unresolved infection”.

Italy’s best-selling Corriere della Sera daily said the magnate has been diagnosed with leukemia.

Berlusconi was rushed to hospital after complaining of breathing difficulties and had low blood oxygen levels which put his…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper