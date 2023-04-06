LP suspends ex-Chair Salako, Salvador, 4 others in Lagos over anti-party





The Labour Party in Lagos State has indefinitely suspended six of its chieftains, including the immediate past chairman, Mr Kayode Salako , over alleged anti-party and disparaging activities in the just-concluded elections.

The LP Secretary in the state, Mr Sam Okpala disclosed this at a news conference on Thursday at the party’s secretariat in Ikeja, Lagos.

Okpala listed the suspended leaders to include: Mr Moshood Salvador (LP Senatorial Candidate, Lagos West), Mr Mutiu Okunola (House of Ikeja Rep. Candidate), and Messrs Theodore Ezeununara, Mr Olumide Adesoyin and Opeyemi Taiwo.

He said the suspension followed the party’s reception and ratification of the report of the Disciplinary Committee set up to investigate the acts of anti-party activities leveled against the leaders.

Explaining that the decision was taken at the State Working Committee meeting heid on March 31, Okpala said the affected leaders had been found culpable of acts…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper