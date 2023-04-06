Massive flight cancellations imminent, as FAAN deny oil marketers access to airports





*Abuja ramp congested, Lagos-Akure flight cancelled

*FAAN keep mum

By Prince Okafor

Air travellers across the country will have to seek alternative means of transportation, following the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, denying petroleum marketers access to various airports over incremental tariffs.

Vanguard gathered that the access restriction started today (Thursday) at the Abuja airport and plans are underway to extend it to other airports managed by FAAN.

Nigeria has 32 airports, 26 of which are operated by the FAAN, and five of which are functional international airports. It also has a state-owned airport located in Akwa Ibom State.

Currently the ramp or parking pad in Abuja airport is now congested, as most airlines have more than two aircraft on ground.

Findings showed that the airport authority is currently restricting access to all fuel marketers.

It was gathered that the reason being that they instituted a 100 percent increment in Apron…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper