Nigeria’s domestic gas network can transport 6.9bn bcf for power, others – Kyari





The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), says Nigeria’s domestic gas infrastructure network has capacity to transport 6.9 billion Standard Cubic Feet (BCF) of gas to support power generation and gas-based industries.

Malam Mele Kyari, Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), NNPC Ltd., made this known on Thursday in Abuja at the 2023 edition of the Oloibiri Lecture Series and Energy Forum (OLEF).

The forum, which was organised by the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE), had its theme as “Effective Gas Resources Utilisation: A Lever for Enhancing Energy Security and Achieving Net-Zero Emission Goals in Nigeria”.

Kyari said Nigeria’s huge investment in gas infrastructure is hinged on its growing natural gas reserves, thus supporting the Nation’s aspiration to create Africa’s biggest industrial hub, powered by low-carbon energy.

He said the NNPC Ltd. was taking advantage of Nigeria’s huge natural gas reserves of over 200 Trillion Cubic Feet…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper