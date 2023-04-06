Peter Obi donates N10m to varsity in Anambra





By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

THE presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP in the February 25 2023 election, Mr Peter Obi on Thursday donated N10 million to Paul University, Awka owned by the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion.

He said that with the elections over, he would continue his philanthropic gestures to schools and hospitals, which had to be put on hold due to the political campaigns.

Obi said the intervention in schools and hospitals was part of his efforts to build human capital in Nigeria and improve infrastructure in such public institutions, recalling that before the campaigns, he was undertaking visits to at least three hospitals and secondary schools every month, to give support to them.

He said: “This is a visit that I would have made since January this year, but as you know, I was involved in campaigns. I didn’t want what I’m doing in the education and health sectors to be mixed up with politics.

“As a person, I endeavour to visit at least three…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper