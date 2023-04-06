Ramadan Talk Day 15: Have you developed more ‘Khushu’ this Ramadan?





Khushu means attentive humility in your prayer. It’s an ‘action’ of the heart by which we become more present, serious and subdued before Almighty Allah. It shows itself in the stillness of our bodies and the lowering of our gazes during the days of fasting and outside prayers.

The Holy month of Ramadan brings with it immense opportunities to amend our relationship with Allah (SWT) and re-establish broken bonds. This blessed month is all about ibadah with bountiful rewards like we never had in other months. Yes, in other months, we fast, give alms, recite Qur’an as well as night prayers or Qiyamu-lail, but one of the ibadah that is exclusive to Ramadan is Taraweeh.

It is a 10 Rakah or more superrogatory prayers performed after Ishai. They are not just to be rushed over, take your time to pray behind imam in the Masjid and if you must pray at home, ensure that you do your Taraweeh with khushu just like you do in every other obligatory prayers.

By standing focused in a…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper