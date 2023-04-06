US Baltimore’s Catholic Church officials of abusing 600 children – Report





By Biodun Busari

The United States Maryland’s top prosecutor accused Catholic Church officials in Baltimore on Wednesday of involving in a cover-up of sexual abuse of over 600 children in more than the past 60 years.

In a 463-page report, the State Attorney General, Anthony Brown said the victims were “preyed upon by multiple abusers over decades.”

According to NBC News, several priests were named in the allegation as the report said, “Time and again, members of the Church’s hierarchy resolutely refused to acknowledge allegations of child sexual abuse for as long as possible.”

“When denial became impossible, Church leadership would remove abusers from the parish or school, sometimes with promises that they would have no further contact with children.

“Church documents reveal with disturbing clarity that the Archdiocese was more concerned with avoiding scandal and negative publicity than it was with protecting children.”

In total, the state found, more than…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper