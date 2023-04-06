Whitney Adeniran: Chrisland School on probation for one year — LASG





By Adesina Wahab

Chrisland High School, Ikeja, has been placed on probation for one academic session by the Lagos State government to monitor adherence to safety policies and guidelines, the Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, has said.

She stated this while giving an update on the recent meeting between the management of Chrisland Schools and government agencies under the Lagos State Joint Task Force in charge of the implementation of the child protection and safeguarding policy.

According to a statement by the Deputy Director, of Public Affairs of the ministry, Mr Ganiu Lawal, yesterday, the meeting, which was attended by representatives of the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Youth and Social Development, Lagos State Safety Commission and Office of Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency and others which made up the Joint Task Force, directed Chrisland to delineate leadership functions as well as strengthen risk and safety management in all schools under…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper