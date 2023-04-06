‘Why northern Muslim can’t be Senate President’





By Miftaudeen Raji

A chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Kano State, Abdulmumin Jibrin, has justified why a Northern Muslim as the Senate President is not good for the 10th National Assembly, which is expected to be inaugurated sometime in June.

According to him, any Nigerian who loves the country should not support a northern Muslim to be the next Senate President.

Jibrin stated this in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday.

The NNPP chieftain said the positions of the Deputy Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives should be zoned to the North-Central and North-West, respectively.

He said, “My personal opinion, if you look at the entire controversy of the Muslim-Muslim ticket, I think anybody that loves this country should not be thinking that the number three man should be a northern Muslim,”

“The appropriate thing is that the position should go to a southern Christian. I believe…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper