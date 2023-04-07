10th Senate: APC diaspora endorses Orji Kalu for Senate President 





By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- AHEAD of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly, a group under the aegis of the Dispapora chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, South Korea is rooting for the Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, APC, Abia as the next President of the Senate.

In a statement on Thursday by the Party’s South Korea Chairman, Hon. Yuccee Uwah and Chief Charles Mokwe, the group noted that the Dispapora chapter of the party arrived at the decision to support the former Abia State Governor after its members undertook what it described as a thorough profile assessment of all Senators-elect that have so far indicated interests to contest for the post of Senate President for the next dispensation from June 2023.

The group said, “Arising from its general meeting held in Seoul, South Korea the party identified Kalu’s parliamentary experience including his detribalised leadership qualities as major factors which they said are most needed to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper