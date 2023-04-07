Benue Governor-elect tasks security agencies on community killings





Rev.Fr Hyacinth Alia, the Benue Governor-elect has tasked security agencies to find the killers of 46 persons in Umogidi community of Entekpa-Adoka in Otukpo Local Government Area of the state.

Alia said this when he spoke with newsmen on Friday in Abuja.

He sympathised with the families of the deceased and condoled with the entire community over the killing.

Alia urged members of the community and the entire state to remain calm and law-abiding.

He promised to collaborate with communities and security agencies to end killings in the state on his assumption of office on May 29.

“I am saddened over the killings and I call on the government at all levels to be more proactive to address the security challenges in the state.

“Government should also stay close to the bereaved families in these trying times.

“My fraternal prayers are with the souls of the deceased to rest in perfect peace, and peace should take prominence in the communities, in the interest of all and sundry,” he…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper