Chelsea speculate another managerial return in Ancelotti





By Oluwaseyifunmi Awobiyi

Chelsea’s search for a permanent manager continues with ex-boss and Real Madrid manager, Carlo Ancelotti being the latest gaffer linked to the club.

The long list of candidates for the West London ticket is now one extra with Julian Nagelsmann, Luis Enrique, Mauricio Pochettino, Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho all already on the table

According to Goal, Chelsea are willing to bring back Ancelloti to the EPL amid speculations that he could leave Real Madrid in the summer.

Currently linked to the Brazil national team job, the board at Stamford Bridge are optimistic of securing the services of the 63-year-old if Lampard is no longer on the seat as interim.

Ancelloti might not be at the Spanish capital next season should he fail to defend the Champions League crown with Barcelona flying a high 12-point away from Madrid in the domestic league.

Ancelotti’s two years at Chelsea saw him scoop three titles: the Barclays Premier League, Community…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper