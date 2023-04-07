



Soni Daniel, Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Abuja Zonal Command, today, April 6, 2023, arrested 8 suspected internet fraudsters. They were arrested in Kubwa, a suburb of Abuja and Mararaba in neighbouring Nasarawa State.

A statement by EFCC Spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, gave the names of the suspects as David Oche Igoche, Innocent Adikwu, Anderson Oshiomegie Edemode and Chinonso P. Peter. Others include Emmanuel Smart, Favour Anucha, Adegbayi Tunde and Desmond Esosa.

The statement indicated that they were arrested following actionable intelligence received by the Commission, which also recovered five mobile phones, two laptops and two internet-linking devices from them.

Uwujaren said that the suspects would be arraigned after the conclusion of the investigations.

The post EFCC nabs 8 Internet fraud suspects arrested in Abuja appeared first on Vanguard News.





Source: Vanguard Newspaper