Imo to conduct council elections soon, says Commissioner





Mrs Ruby Emele, Imo Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, says plans are underway for the conduct of local council area elections in the state.

Emele made the disclosure while speaking with newsmen in Owerri, on Friday.

She said that earlier plans to conduct the elections were truncated by the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, EndSARS protest and insecurity in some rural areas of the state.

“ The plans are already in top gear. Local council elections will be conducted soon. The date will be announced in no time,” she said.

She also said the state government was taking cogent steps to resolve boundary disputes between some neighbouring communities, through the Boundary Disputes Resolution Committee led by the Dep. Gov. of the state, Prof. Placid Njoku.

She said that certificates of recognition and staffs of office would soon be issued to traditional rulers who were yet to receive them.

She, however, frowned at frosty relations between some…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper