India police arrest Nigerian, three others for duping women





By Biodun Busari

The anti-cybercrime team of the Indian police has arrested a Nigerian national and three others for defrauding women on dating sites.

According to local newspaper outlets, the suspected criminals were arrested for allegedly cheating several Indian women on dating websites.

The security agents also recovered 25 mobile phones, 65 automated teller machine (ATM) cards, 34 cheque books and 12 passbooks were recovered from their possession.

A report in India’s Hindustan Times, on Thursday, said the suspects disguised to be doctors, engineers, and information technology professionals in order to contact women on dating apps and steal money from them under the pretext of clearing customs fees for gifts.

The suspects were identified as Chibaka aka Tall Issa of Nigeria and Delhi residents Aman Kumar, Rahul Singh, and Santosh Kumar.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (cyber), Priyanshu Diwan, disclosed the suspects had formed a gang and were operating…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper