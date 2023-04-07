Massive flight cancellations loom, as FAAN denies oil marketers access to airports





•Abuja ramp congested, Lagos-Akure flight cancelled

•Expired apron pass responsible for restrictions —FAAN

By Prince Okafor

Air travellers across the country will have to seek alternative means of transportation, as the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, is currently denying petroleum marketers access to airports over incremental tariffs.

Vanguard gathered that the access restriction started yesterday at the Abuja airport and plans are underway to extend it to other airports managed by FAAN.

Nigeria has 32 airports, 26 of which are operated by FAAN, five of which are international airports.

Currently the ramp or parking pad in Abuja airport is now congested, as most airlines have more than two aircraft on ground.

Findings showed that the airport authority is currently restricting access to all fuel marketers, reason being that it had instituted a 100 per cent increment in apron pass charges which the marketers are required to pay urgently.

