Peter Obi has no plan to leave Nigeria — LP PCC





•Cautions APC to stop campaign of calumny against Obi

By Innocent Anaba

Labor Party Presidential Campaign Council, LP-PCC, yesterday, accused the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, of a well calculated and orchestrated campaign of calumny to discredit and delegitimise Mr. Peter Obi, the presidential candidate, to compel him to abandon his right to seek redress in court, following the outcome of the last election which was adjudged both locally and internationally to have failed to meet any standard of credibility or fairness.

LPPCC insisted that Mr. Obi had no intention to leave the country at this time, irrespective of the pressure on him and his family.

LPPCC in a statement, yesteday, by chief spokesperson, Obi-Datti Campaign Council, Dr. Tanko Yunusa, said: “We continue to thank all Nigerians, especially the youths and Obidients as they have remained focused on the core mission of a New Nigeria That Is Possible, even after the presidential elections of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper