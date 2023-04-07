Peter Obi won’t leave Nigeria because of pressure — Labour





The Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council said the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, will not leave Nigeria, regardless of the pressure being mounted on him.

The Chief Spokesperson, Obi-Datti Campaign Council, Tanko Yunusa disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

According to the PCC, the pressure being mounted on Obi from some quarters was the handiwork of mischief makers who were bent on derailing him from pursuing justice through the court.

Recall that Obi had on Wednesday said he was being pressured to leave the country with attacks against his person emanating from different quarters.

Obi, in a statement on Wednesday via his verified Twitter handle, added that the leaked audio conversation between himself and the Founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo, was doctored and fake.

But, Labour Party PCC maintained that Obi had no intention to leave the country, irrespective of the pressure on him and his family.

The…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper